PHOTO – Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez parents: they reveal the first shot of their daughter

“Gio and our baby girl are finally home with us”. For the first time since the tragedy, Cristiano Ronaldo came out of silence. This Thursday, April 21, the Portuguese player shared a photo of him, his baby in his arms, surrounded by his children and Georgina Rodríguez on Instagram. A snapshot of his little tribe that he accompanied with a tender message for his fans. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect you have for our family,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now the Manchester United striker wants to be “grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world”. A post relayed by Georgina Rodríguez and liked more than 11 million times which moved their fans. “May God bless your sublime family”, “We love you”, “We wish your family health and joy” and “Stay strong”can we read among the many comments.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez hit by tragedy

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentinian-Spanish top who was expecting twins announced on Instagram the death of one of their babies. “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our little boy passed away. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness.“, wrote the couple in a press release relayed on their two social networks.

After receiving the support of many personalities, Cristiano Ronaldo was moved by the tribute paid to him by the Liverpool team during a meeting with his club Manchester United. Absent due to drama, it’s the whole Anfield stadium who applauded him for a symbolic minute before the match kicks off. A strong gesture that touched CR7. “One world…One sport…One big family…Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

