PHOTO – Cristiano Ronaldo: at 11, his eldest son is almost as muscular as him!

The least we can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son physically has nothing to envy to his father, despite his very young age. Monday, May 16, the football star posted a photo on her Instagram account of her alongside her first child. On the picture, they both appear shirtless, muscular from head to toe, with prominent abs, pectorals and drawn arms. Which is surprising, since the piece of cabbage, Cristiano Junior, is only 11 years old. “Recovery Time With My Boy”, can we read in the caption of the publication.

The photo is taken in a small room whose wallpaper depicts a mountainous and snowy landscape. The son of the international footballer wears gloves, suggesting that he could be preparing, with his father, to perform a cryotherapy session. This technique, which consists of immersing oneself up to the neck in small cabins, notably allows, thanks to the cold, to stimulate blood circulation. She’s from elsewhere acclaimed by athletes to promote physical recovery, relieve pain and eliminate fat. From the height of his 11 years, Cristiano Junior has already inherited certain skills from his father. In the Netflix mini-series titled Me, Georgina, dedicated to the woman who makes the footballer’s heart beat, she confides in her daily life, but also on his relationship with the eldest son of her lover.

Meet Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend

On the ground too, like father, like son!

She then tells in front of the camera being approached first by the little boy, before having the opportunity to speak to Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, during the summer of 2016, while she was working as a saleswoman in a Gucci store located in Madrid, the little one stopped in front of her and greeted her very politely. From now on, the 28-year-old considers him her own child. She had also explained, about her similarities with her companion and with pride: “When I see him playing football, I see his father. They have the same personality.” That promises!

Photo credits: Image Sport /Panoramic / Bestimage