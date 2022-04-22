PHOTO Cristiano Ronaldo in mourning: he reveals a snapshot of his daughter after the death of his newborn

A few days after the announcement of the death of their newborn, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez unveiled a first shot of their daughter, who she survived. A photograph that touched internet users in the heart.

Spring should have filled Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, his companion since 2017, with happiness. A few months ago, the couple proudly announced that they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl. Already the father of four children, Cristiano Jr, Eva, Mateo and Alana, the 32-year-old footballer was happy to expand his family again. “Where life begins, love never ends“, the Manchester United striker was even enthusiastic when announcing the good news. He then specified that his four children had immediately succeeded guess the gender of babies. Unfortunately, only one of them ultimately survived…

It was on April 18, through a heartbreaking Instagram post, that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shared the terrible news. “It’s the worst pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to get through this moment with hope and happiness.”had informed the young parents, in the grip of mixed feelings.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his daughter in his arms

Since the announcement of the death of their newborn, Cristiano Ronaldo and his lovely companion of 28 years are receiving a huge wave of support around the world. Even the supporters of Liverpool, a rival club to the one where the footballer plays, have put the competition aside to give him their support. A gesture that touched the five-time Ballon d’Or, for whom life must go on despite the immense pain he feels today. First and foremost for the well-being of her five other children, including her youngest, which he revealed for the first time on social networks.

It is on an adorable family portrait published by the footballer that Internet users were able to have a first glimpse of the new arrival in the Ronaldo clan. Wrapped up in a pink bodysuit, the latter is resting in the arms of her dad, who despite the pain manages to smile. Her partner Georgina is sitting on a sofa next to her, with little Mateo on her lap. “Gio and our little girl are finally here with us. We want to thank everyone for their kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we have all felt the love and respect we have for our family.”comments the prodigy of the round ball in legend. A clan more united than ever.