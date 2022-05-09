PHOTO Elodie Gossuin: in Corsica, the host adopts the most chic hairstyle of the summer

Looking for the perfect hairstyle for your summer vacation? Say yes to the braid but not just any braid! Zoom on that of Elodie Gossuin. She is super classy.

Each season has its hairstyle! And we must say that as soon as the sun shows the tip of its nose, the braids are out. Glued, double, spiky or thin… What will be THE star braid of our summer? After the comeback of the little braids of the 90s, make way for the crown braid! Very popular on Pinterest in the 2010s, this super chic country style hairstyle is making a comeback this summer. Thanks WHO ? Elodie Gossuin. After having adopted the super trendy fringe or even the glued braids of Kim Kardashian, here she is with THE new trendy hairstyle of the moment.

Summer hairstyle: Élodie Gossuin adopts the crown braid

Whether for a special occasion – we think in particular of the most beautiful hairstyles for a wedding – or just to be chic on a sunny day, the crown braid has not said its last word. Currently in Corsica for a shoot, the former Miss France wears this hairstyle to perfection. Why ? It is ideal when you have long hair for clear the face. It also allows toavoid having the hair in the wind and especially that they keep us warm! In addition, in a few minutes, this hairstyle brings a chic and sophisticated touch whatever your outfit. And, to see the communicative smile of Élodie Gossuin, this hairstyle is perfect for a summer feel good. With a shot of fixing spray, it can last all day. So to be chic without taking your head this summer, adopt the crown braid.

instagram

Cherry on the cake ? Many hairdressing professionals show you how to do a crown braid in 2 minutes. And you’ll see, it’s not that complicated…