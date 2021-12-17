Photo from a bodybuilding contest

Professional bodybuilding can prove to be a thankless chore, where endless hours spent in the gym are rarely made up for in prize money. Unless you’re Mr Olympia, chances are you’ll come home from a race with at most a few thousand euros and a rather tacky trophy.

In the confusion of the International German Championships — a competition organized every year by the German Bodybuilding and Fitness Association — Berlin-based photographer Nikolas-Petros Androbik explored the scene and its protagonists.

Androbik did not participate in the event as a photographer or journalist, but as a person fascinated by that body type and the dedication needed to get one – as well as to support his friend Sven Georgewitsch, who regularly participates in these types of competitions and who in this occasion won the first prize in the category of “classical bodies”.