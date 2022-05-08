PHOTO – Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend reveals the name of their baby

After the tragic death of their son at birth on April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez published snaps of her twin sister and their united family a few days after the terrible tragedy. However, the couple had not yet revealed either the face of the little girl or her first name. This Saturday, May 7, it’s done. On her Instagram account, Georgina Rodriguez has lifted the mystery by publishing, three weeks after giving birth, photos of their infant. On these three shots, we can see the little girl sleeping peacefully and on one of them, she even seems give a slight smile. In legend, the Argentinian-Spanish influencer and model revealed her first name: “Bella Emerald”, she wrote, followed by a heart emoji and the date of her birth “180422”. In just a few hours, the publication garnered over 3.4 million likes and over 31,700 comments. Among these, we can read: “She is so beautiful. Congratulations“, “She is precious. May God bless her” or “Princess“.

United in pain

On April 30, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo of little Bella Esmeralda to his 436 million followers. In the photo, the shirtless footballer cradles his daughter. In caption of this black and white image, one could read “Forever Love” (Love Forever) with red heart emoji and praying hands. The photo had received many messages of support, including those from members of the Manchester United squad. Shortly after they returned from hospital, the striker also shared a family photo on his social media. On this one, Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his companion, and their four children – three of which the footballer had thanks to surrogate mothers – with her youngest in her arms. In legend, the father of the family wanted to thank all the people who had supported them during the terrible tragedy.

