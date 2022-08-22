PHOTO Jenifer: for her blow-dry with XXL volume, the singer uses a canon and vintage hair accessory

We thought this 90s accessory was completely off the radar. Mistake ! Fashionistas looking for the perfect brushing have brought it up to date. And Jenifer is addicted to it.

This year, volume is the key to a successful hairstyle. After the success of the styling brush for a Farrah Fawcett blow-dry, another vintage accessory is making a comeback for fashionistas. And several personalities love it. Diane Leyre, for example, is a big fan of this hair accessory to tame her hair mass with elegance, just like Gigi Hadid, Carla Ginola… They all take it on to offer themselves a styling worthy of Fran Fine in A nanny from hell. Even Jenifer has integrated it into her hair routine.

Hair trend: curlers, the perfect accessory for a voluminous brushing

For a Hollywood glam look, with more definition in the hair, nothing better than curlers. Why ? They allow you to shape your hair for a long time. Simply wrap wet hair around the roller and let it dry. Nothing’s easier. In summary, this accessory is ideal for a hairstyle with XXL volume without damaging the hair since there is no added heat.

The stars have become followers. The proof lately with Jenifer. On Instagram, the singer was photographed with these famous curlers on her head. Behind this start of styling hides her appointed hairstylist, Alexandrine Piel. The latter also shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot. We discover the arrangement of the white curlers, all of the same volume, on Jenifer’s head. On the top of her skull, the artist has seven curlers held by a hair clip. And on each side of her face, six additional curlers. Unfortunately, this time around, Jenifer didn’t share the result once her hair was let down. But it is enough to rely on the other photographs of his Instagram account to see the rendering of a brushing done with curlers. And the result is hot!