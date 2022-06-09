PHOTO Jennifer Lopez : at 52, in a leather corset that sublimates her silhouette, she is stunning

For Jennifer Lopez, fashion serves to enhance her curves and increase her femme fatale capital. And she brilliantly shows us how to transform her silhouette with a leather corset that couldn’t be more sensual!

Invited to walk the red carpet MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 a few days agoJennifer Lopez took the lead to charm all those who crossed her path. The 52-year-old singer was awarded for her song On My Waycomposed for the film Marry Me in which she plays the leading female role. But she also received a special lifetime achievement award. A well-deserved award for this relentless work that once again dazzled her audience when she appeared on the red carpet. The object of desire this time is a leather corset with a plunging neckline that dazzled us.

Jennifer Lopez’s corset transforms her figure

Skip Bridgerton and her corsets with pretty romantic flowers! Jennifer Lopez goes into dominatrix mode with her jaw-dropping leather corset. With its man’s waistcoat shape, this sculptural piece reveals a striking plunging neckline. It is signed by the brand Monota label worn on the red carpet by many stars and specialized in sculpting and cut-out clothing. Jennifer Lopez assumes this twist a bit BDSM and combines it with a long, straight skirt, open at the bottom of the back. With a very revealing top and minimalist bottom, this look squarely reminds us of 2000s silhouettes.

But what we particularly like with the ultra curved corset of Jennifer Lopez, is that it transforms its silhouette. The dancer has a very muscular morphology and ultra firm abs. The shapely leather of her corset gives the illusion of a slimmer waist and a body shaped like an hourglass. With her cut-out skirt which reveals an impressive drop in the kidneys, Jennifer Lopez looks even more statuesque than usual. The trick, if you also love the corset, is to choose one whose the frames are particularly curved at the waist for an immediate wow effect!