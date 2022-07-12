PHOTO Jennifer Lopez : at 52, she adopts the hairstyle preferred by generation Z, and it suits her like a glove

Zoom on the trendy summer hairstyle. We have known, for some time now, the 2000s are making a comeback in fashion and beauty. Since 2021, we find the two braids of the front of which Kate Moss and Christina Aguilera were fans, on all heads! Baby Braids – or micro-braids – are adopted by all pop culture celebrities as crowned heads. From Bella Hadid to Amandine Petit, passing by members of royalty, this is THE hairstyle to copy for all your summer looks. But if we were used to seeing her on it-girls under 35, J-LO proves to us that she is super cool whatever the age. The proof in pictures.

At 52, Jennifer Lopez adopts baby braids

At 52, Jennifer Lopez never ceases to surprise us. It must be said that with or without make-up, the diva displays a dream glow – and besides, we know her secret to keeping skin young. But that’s not all ! She handles trends like no one. On the networks, the diva revealed herself with the most instagrammable hairstyle of the moment. Helped by her hairdresser Chris Appleton, Jennifer Lopez wore the two small braids on the front of her head. Called Baby Braids, this hairstyle is adopted by all Gen Z. And unlike Bella Hadid or Hailey Biber, J-LO made this hairstyle a bit more sophisticated by adopting it on a high bun slicked back. Results ? Her head carriage is clear and her face perfectly framed thanks to the braids on each side. Something to give you new inspiration to adopt Baby Braids this summer.

How to adopt baby-braids in 2022?

Are you looking for a super simple hairstyle with an ultra cool effect for the summer? The stars have found it! Jennifer Lopez proves to us that the baby braids are on track to stay in 2022. These two small braids that frame the face are now available in a thousand and one versions. For a touch without the fuss, adopt these braids on loose hair a bit disheveled. To give a more modern touch, do as Caroline Receiver or Hailey Bieber opt for three braids. Two on either side of the face, and another on one side for a very bohemian asymmetrical touch. For a more rock and sophisticated touch, do like J-LO. Make the baby braids on a pulled back hairstyle.