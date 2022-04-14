PHOTO Jennifer Lopez : at 52, she adopts the overalls that suits all body types

Decidedly, Jennifer Lopez does not cease to be talked about. After the release of his film Marry Me for Valentine’s Day last February and its announcement of engagement with Ben Affleck, the beauty has something to strut about in the streets of Los Angeles. It is precisely with the latter that she appeared this week, more radiant than ever under the Californian sun. This outing seems to be relaxed since Ben Affleck wears her best Sunday barbecue outfit and that she did just as much… the touch made in JLo and more!

Jennifer Lopez brings retro overalls up to date

In terms of trends, the classic jumpsuit is the absolute joker for mornings when we lack inspiration. And it would seem that denim overalls are also coming into the conversation. Long considered a very (too) casual piece, it is making a comeback by dressing the most glamorous of Hollywood celebrities. Jennifer Lopez proves it: it is high time to bring the overalls back into our dressing roomwhether for a casual Sunday outfit or even to dress up.

In romantic outing with Ben Affleckthe singer and actress made the bold choice to wear a black overalls, easier to match with any accessory. Obviously, his white t-shirt completes the outfit, for a very 90’s look. But the JLo key is located at the level of the feet! Jennifer Lopez adds sky-high heels who elongate its silhouette and give it height.

Why do Jennifer Lopez’s overalls suit everyone?

Jennifer Lopez is smart! She didn’t choose just any overalls for his appearance. The star opts for uabsolutely perfect piece for all body types, and this for many reasons. The first is its black color, mat, easy to match with other colors and for hide complexes. The second is its vintage cut, which is coming back in 2022. The boyfriend cut dungarees (more masculine) tend to flatten the silhouette and add volume to the stomach and hips. Here, it’s the opposite! The top of the dungarees is thin and short, which immediately gives a slimmer effect on the silhouette and lengthens the legs.

With a high waist and a wide bottom, Jennifer Lopez’s overalls elegantly hugs the curve of her hips, without marking the thighs. As a result, the singer gets the perfect hourglass figure thanks to her overalls. This piece is ideal for those who would like emphasize their sizehide their belly or who have trouble finding pants for their large hips. And on small gauges, we immediately obtain a structured and glamorous silhouette. With her white t-shirt, JLo creates a contrast between the top and the bottom and enhances her voluptuous pelvis. We steal all his ideas!

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

