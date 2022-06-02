PHOTO Jennifer Lopez: she reveals the most kitsch nail art of the moment!

If like us you are a fan of the return of the couple Ben Affleck – Jennifer Lopez, wait to discover the kitsch manicure of the diva. She reveals her love to the actor to the tips of her nails…

Each new season has its own trend. Whether in our dressing room, our beauty or simply on our nails, fashion is constantly reinventing itself. In 2022, our manicures want to be eccentric or nothing! After the return of the 2000s with the revisited French manicure or the chrome trend, Jennifer Lopez reveals a classic manicure with a rather kitsch touch… Enough to give you some ideas for this summer, especially preparing for your wedding!

Jennifer Lopez: her manicure is a nod to Ben Affleck

The one who recently revealed her trick to us for keeping skin young and luminous at 52, proves to us that there is no age to dare to be madly in love. Re-couple with Ben Affleck 20 years after their first story, Jennifer Lopez adopts a simple 100% retail manicure in love on Instagram. Made by the nail artist Tom Bachick, we discover on classic nude manicure the letters “B and J” drawn in gold on his fingernail. A well-chosen location since it is his left ring finger. The opportunity also to (re)show the whole world her gigantic engagement ring (estimated at a few million dollars, anyway…). Next to it, on her middle finger, is also a little gold heart to affirm her love for her fiancé Ben Affleck… A slightly kitsch manicure in the image of the star. Because after all, what would Jennifer Lopez be without a touch of bling?