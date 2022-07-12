PHOTO Karine Ferri: in a one-piece black couture swimsuit, the host is simply sublime!

The No. 1 swimsuit challenge is to make us feel beautiful. And Karine Ferri chose the best swimsuit: a black one-piece with a maxi neckline. Of course, the host does not take things lightly when she goes to the beach!

For Karine Ferri, the swimsuit is a fashionable item of clothing like any other and it is advisable to keep abreast of the latest fashions. This summer, the pretty presenter has set her sights on a brand of ultra-chic couture swimwear that will pimp all her beach looks. She says it in the caption of her Instagram post: “Every summer I look forward to discovering her new collections and being able to wear them.“His current crush? A black one-piece swimsuit adorned with colored inserts that highlights her chest. We reveal the brand to you.

Karine Ferri melts for the one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline

The brand of which Karine Ferri is a fan this summer it’s Orzaa label specializing in swimsuits as chic as Evening Dresses. She falls for the model of the range Mexican with its one-piece cut slightly indented on the hips. But all the attention is on the upper body. This Orza swimsuit has shoulder pads that structure the middle and a plunging V neckline that sublimates the bust. On Karine Ferri, the wow effect is immediate. Thanks to that integrated removable foam in the bra part, the swimsuit supports and magnifies all breasts, from the smallest to the most generous. To do like her, we lean on low-cut swimsuits with cups on the breasts.

And if it’s very practical, its one-piece swimsuit is also stylish! Shoulder pads are dressed neon inserts made and sewn by hand. Karine Ferri matches her beach look with a string of metallic jewelry: bracelets, cuffs, anklets, gri-gri necklaces… on vacation, she doesn’t skimp on style.