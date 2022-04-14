Photo: Keanu Reeves was beaten and escaped in his car

The Canadian actor is a fan of speed and surprised his followers with a publication in which he is noted with an injury to one of his eyes.

John Wick Chapter IV has a release date in the United States on March 24, 2023 in what is expected as the final closure of a saga that has introduced us to a Keanu Reeves different: fan of a Mustang Mach 1 of the year 69, with combat skills that would have nothing to envy to his own Jackie Chanand with an immeasurable love for his dog, whom he seeks to avenge.

According to the latest media reports dedicated to the seventh art, the tape is still in the recording process with Chad Stahelsky at the helm, same director of the three previous films. For this occasion, the cast is expected to include Scott Adkins -best known for his character Boyka– Y Halle Berry.

Little by little, images have been filtered that present us with small brushstrokes of one of the most anticipated films by lovers of action cinema. And it was one of Keanu himself that has left more than one breathless. Recognized for emerging victorious from all the confrontations he faces, in one of the images that came to light he is seen beaten and escaping aboard one of a car, the Mustang?

In the photograph he is seen with one of his eyes hit and with disheveled hair in what is presumed to be the end of one of his many fights. In addition, in the background it is perceived that he is aboard a car, which refers us to the Mach 1 of the year 69 whose value in real life has a price of 110 thousand dollars. Yes, movie is coming!

