PHOTO Kim Kardashian : her blond coloring Marilyn is all the rage at the Met Gala… she tells the backstage

On the occasion of MET Gala held tonight in New York, Kim Kardashian has struck again. The star of the Kardashian / Jenner clan never ceases to surprise us. And this time it wasn’t on the fashion side but on her beauty styling that surprised. After bringing the contouring technique up to date, then daring to go with the no-make-up trend by appearing natural, Kim Kardashian adopts an ultra-trendy blonde. And if we could imagine that it was a simple wig for the occasion, it’s actually her natural hair that she bleached. And to achieve such a change, Kim Kardashian spent time… a lot of time!

Kim Kardashian, her discoloration took 14 hours!

For the Met Gala, either the most glamorous charity event of the season, the diva saw things big. In tribute to marilyn monroe, Kim Kardashian has completely discolored her hair. And that only for one night! If a wig could have done the trick, the star preferred to change her natural hair color. For it, it took him no less than 14 hours to get there, as the star told Vogue USA covering the event. “I spend all day bleaching my hair, 14 hours straight”. Now, it remains to be seen if she will keep this new hair color for more than 24 hours…

Why the polar blond fascinates the stars

After Emma Roberts or Billie Eilish, it is therefore the turn of Kim Kardashian to adopt the polar blond. This super trendy coloring never ceases to fascinate the stars. And we understand them. The polar blond has the art of radically change the appearance, illuminate the complexion, and give a modern touch to its look. But be careful, if like the stars you are a fan of this dye, know that it requires a lot of maintenance. Like many blonds, this one being very cold, he asks specific products in order to keep its depigmentation as long as possible. For this adopt purple care which will counterbalance the yellow reflections. But be careful not to make this fatal mistake at the risk of getting purple hair. We just hope that Kim will have the same reflex as us.