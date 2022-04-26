PHOTO Kim Kardashian in the midst of a controversy: Internet users are bent on her last Instagram post

New day, new controversy for Kim Kardashian. This Tuesday, April 26, the darling of Pete Davidson has created indignation among Internet users, after the publication of a series of photos on his Instagram account.

One controversy can hide another… Remember, in May 2020, the former wife of Kanye West was facing a controversy after the sale of masks to protect against Covid-19. Masks sold at a price of 8 dollars and available on the site of its brand, SKIMS. Internet users had accused the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm of take advantage of the health crisis to enrich themselves. “I make my own masks, thank you. Give them to people in need instead of wanting to make more money when you are already rich”had reacted a surfer on Twitter, while another had attacked Kim Kardashian directly. “You are not ashamed to make money off poor people. Please boycott this family”.

Despite this controversy, SKIMS brand masks had sold like hot cakes, and Kim Kardashian had even warned her fans that they were out of stock only a few hours later. If she hadn’t deigned to respond to this controversy, Pete Davidson’s sweetheart had donated 10,000 masks and a million dollars to associations helping the poorest, as reported ABC News.

Kim Kardashian in full controversy because of her navel

This Tuesday, April 26, Kim Kardashian has created a new controversy on her Instagram account, following the publication of a series of photos of the 40-year-old influencer. On the pictures posted on Monday, April 25, the young woman strikes a pose in front of a huge swimming pool. She wears a SKIMS bra, and wide black pants. The American billionaire therefore reveals her silhouette and a detail jumped out at Internet users: the absence of his navel. Many of them accused North’s mom of abusing filters and Photoshop. Alerted by this controversy, Kim Kardashian spoke a few hours ago in her Story, to put the dots on the I.

“Guys, seriously! This is so stupid! Do you really think I photoshopped my belly button?”, she protested on Instagram. To surf on the scandal that made the front page of several American tabloids, the sister of Kourtney Kardashian joined the useful to the pleasant, by recommending the new underwear of her SKIMS brand, to “those who are complexed by their navel. You’re welcome”she concluded, with a touch of irony.

