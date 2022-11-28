PHOTO Kourtney Kardashian : without makeup, she shares her routine to maintain a glowing complexion, and we love it

Show up without make-up? The stars are no longer shy. Kourtney Kardashian has just shared her secret for a glowing complexion without makeup… If even the Kardashians dare to go natural, why not us?

If some stars have become addicted to the no-make-up trend like Alicia Keys, others are still rather cautious… But it seems that this body positive trend has not said its last word in 2022. After Hailey Bieber and her famous donut glow then the remarkable passage of Kim Kardashian – the queen of contouring – it is the turn of his older sister to display herself without artifice. At 42, Kourtney Kardashian shares with us, on her Poosh website, her beauty routine for a fresh and luminous complexion without makeup.

Kourtney Kardashian is a fan of collagen to keep skin smooth and firm.

When Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have her glam team of hair and makeup artists, the star has to fend for herself, she explains. The opportunity for her to let your skin rest away from makeup. But there is no question of not have a radiant complexiont… For that, she starts with drink a dose of vegan collagen to plump the skin from the inside, eliminate toxins and strengthen the vitality of the skin, hair and nails. We validate 100%. It must be said that collagen is an important and natural protein for the body. It contains many virtues including that of being natural anti-aging !

Kourtney Kardashian: her natural skincare routine for a naturally glowing complexion

The eldest of the Kardashian family practices daily physical activity in order to stay in shape. That’s why, before any outdoor training, Kourtney Kardashian washes face before applying sunscreen. No need to remind you of the importance of sun protection for the skin.

After training, the bride cleanse the face with an oil, one of the most effective ways to restore the natural balance and pH of the skin. Then she applies the Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum.This treatment, enriched with hyaluronic acid and CBD, is made up of 98% ingredients of natural origin. Suitable for all skin types, it is ideal for moisturizing the skin while by strengthening the firmness and elasticity of the face.

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t forget the importance ofa good diet to keep skin healthy and luminous . Some foods have many benefits for the skin. That’s why Travis Barker’s wife drinks a avocado smoothie. I have to say that the lawyer is a food rich in natural fats ideal for keeping skin hydrated.

Once her skin is invigorated, Kourtney Kardashian ends up brush her eyebrows and curl her eyelashes.What open his eyes without having needed artifice. And frankly, we find it really hot like that!