(Photo) Leonardo García would be premiering romance with a singer

Now what Don Andres Garcia surprised to appear at the hospital, surprised to see his son by his side, Leonardo Garcia in Acapulcowhere the first actor resides due to his health problems.

However, apparently the actor was not alone accompanying his father to his blood transfusions, because on social networks it was shown enjoying Acapulco with family and friends, such as Maky Moguilevsky, Juan Soler’s ex.

Although according to the Twitter account, ‘La Comadrita’, one of his companions during the Easter holidays, is his new girlfriend.

“Flaminia, singer from Guatemala, is premiering romance with nothing more and nothing less than Leonardo García”, revealed on the social network.

For her part, the Guatemalan singer, who has had unfortunate experiences in love, since her ex-husband was arrested and linked to process for violence against women; published photos of the luxurious vacation at Villa Arabesque Acapulco.

Leonardo does not seem to hide it either and recently uploaded photos and even a video where he is seen having a great time with the singer.

So far, neither of them has confirmed that they have a relationship, but they have been left on social networks. posts of the pleasure it gives them to see them happy.