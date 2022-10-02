PHOTO | Maribel Guardia shows off her curves in a shiny pink Barbie-style bodysuit

Maribel Guardia is one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment world thanks to her talent and sweeping beautysomething that he does not hesitate to show off, showing that fashion is among his passions and takes him directly to the stage with brilliant outfits like the most recent Barbie style.

The actress, 63 years old, She has become a fashion and style benchmark with her looks that she shares with her more than 7 million followers on Instagram, where she is showered with praise for her statuesque figure result of a strict routine of exercise and healthy eating.

Maribel Guardia Barbie style bodysuit. Photo: IG @maribelguardia

This time the singer also showed off one of her outfits for the staging “Lagunilla mi barrio”, as she is part of the cast and in it she shows her dancing skills with impressive Hip movements that led her to success in called “movie theater” along with important stars such as Alfonso Zayas and Rafael Inclán.

Through her social networks, Maribel Guardia showed off her figure in a tight bodysuit in pink decorated with small pearls and diamonds with which elegant shapes are made. To accompany him, she opted for some fishnet stockings and transparent slippersas well as a full glitter makeup in the same tone.

Looks of Maribel Guardia Barbie style

The vibrant tones were a favorite during the summer as they brought the funny touch to any outfit, because of this they will stay for fall to be combined with the warm colors of the season leaving aside the conventional in fashion and opening the way to more happy.

The style barbie core has become one of the most popular and celebrities in Hollywood as Megan fox, Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway They have allowed themselves to be conquered by the “total look” in pink that characterizes this trend so much.

Maribel Guardia with a pink sports look. Photo: IG @maribelguardia

So it happened with Maribel Guardia, who has shown on more than one occasion that red is among his favorite colors for its elegance and sensuality that gives to their outfits; however, the pink gives the appearance romantic and relaxed that has caused such an impact on fashion.

Now the actress takes it to another level and makes it her own by wearing it in both sporty and elegant outfits with which she manages to attract attention wherever she is, as well as unleash a wave of compliments on social networks.

Maribel Guardia with a romantic Barbie style look. Photo: IG @maribelguardia

KEEP READING:

From the back, Maribel Guardia conquers in a tight dress discovered at 63