Photo mode on Tiktok: what is this new feature about? | Instagram | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

A new feature in TikTok It has been generating great popularity among the users of this social network that has gained throughout all this time acceptance among adults and children. This is the photo mode, an option that allows you to see images of users with background music as a carousel. To better understand this, in this note we will provide you with all the details you should know about this topic.

WHAT PHOTO MODE IN TIKTOK IS ABOUT

The photo mode of TikTok It allows you to upload multiple static images in a publication and, in addition, complement them with a photo caption of up to 2,200 characters, something that has attracted a lot of attention due to the similarity it has with the Instagram social network.

And although they seem to have been inspired by the social network Instagram, TikTok has managed to add a plus to its service, such as the fact that users can also add music to their publications, giving a new dimension to their shared photos.

WHAT IS TIK TOK

As far as is known, TikTok is a social network of Chinese origin to share short videos in vertical format. The platform is used to record a variety of situations, from genres such as dance, comedy, and education, etc., which can even be as long as 1 second, up to 10 minutes. Short videos don’t have a set playback time, so when they finish they start over again in an infinite loop.

TikTok It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached 2 billion downloads worldwide, mobile research firm Sensor Tower revealed, excluding Android users in China.

In the United States, many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk, started using the app in 2018; other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Will Smith and Justin Bieber also joined TikTok.

Among the most interesting data of this social network is that worldwide, 44% of users of TikTok are women, while 56% are men. According to demographic data, 43% of new users are from India. On the other hand, among these users of TikTok90% say they use the app daily.