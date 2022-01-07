photo new LEGO set from Spielberg’s movie

The site LEGO Ideas, where anyone can try their hand as a LEGO master builder by creating brand new sets and offering them to fellow fan designers, has announced a spectacular new set inspired by none other than the cult The shark aka Jaws by Steven Spielberg. The set inspired by the final scene of the film, includes a detailed model of the Orca and minifigures of Robert Shaw aka Quint, Richard Dreyfuss aka Matt Hooper and Roy Scheider aka Martin Brody aka “It takes a bigger boat” and of course the giant white shark. assassin known on set as Bruce.

WE NEED TO (BUILD) A BIGGER BOAT