News
photo new LEGO set from Spielberg’s movie
The site LEGO Ideas, where anyone can try their hand as a LEGO master builder by creating brand new sets and offering them to fellow fan designers, has announced a spectacular new set inspired by none other than the cult The shark aka Jaws by Steven Spielberg. The set inspired by the final scene of the film, includes a detailed model of the Orca and minifigures of Robert Shaw aka Quint, Richard Dreyfuss aka Matt Hooper and Roy Scheider aka Martin Brody aka “It takes a bigger boat” and of course the giant white shark. assassin known on set as Bruce.
WE NEED TO (BUILD) A BIGGER BOAT
- THE SHARK – JAWS – Based on the 1975 film directed by Steven Spielberg and the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley, this is my idea for THE SHARK.
- The set includes Martin Brody, Matt Hooper and Quint minifigures and wouldn’t be complete without the main star (Bruce) the Shark. The set includes a carefully detailed ORCA (the boat) that includes a detailed interior, lots of “shark / fishing gear” and those famous yellow barrels – “He’s got two barrels on and still goes under ?? ..”
- I built this model because THE SHARK is my all time favorite movie. I have a great passion for both Lego and this film and I wanted to create my own set THE SHARK.
- I spent a lot of time perfecting my construction to make sure I could capture every single detail in mini-figure scale. Although I could probably quote most of THE SHARK I have reviewed it several times to make sure I can capture every detail as accurately as possible.
- I think this would make a great Lego set as THE SHARK is such an iconic movie with so many fans around the world. As a huge Lego fan, this is the kind of Lego set I would like to buy and I think the same can be said for the many other Lego (and THE SHARK) fans out there.
- Support Brody, Hooper, Quint and Bruce to help them become a real official Lego set.