Photo of 15-year-old The Rock leaves people shocked

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turned 50 today (May 2) and mankind at large will agree that it has been an absolute pleasure to have him around for the past half-century.

To celebrate, we’re revisiting one of the internet’s favorite photos of the WWE legend, and it’s no less stunning the second time around.

Think back to February 2021, when Jimmy Fallon got his hands on a photo of Johnson as a 15-year-old that was so stunning it started a whole viral trend.

Posting a photo of teenager Dwayne posing in nothing but a pair of white shorts alongside a photo of himself at the same age, Fallon wrote: “The Rock at 15 vs me at 15. »

Johnson’s appearance – that of a Michelangelo sculpture – collectively blew the internet away, prompting hordes of social media followers to share their own posts side by side.

Others, presumably too sickened by the prospect of having to stare at a photo of their teenage selves juxtaposed against the absolute feat that is The Rock, simply mustered the strength to express their shock.

One person simply wrote, “I’m dying” while another exclaimed, “How is The Rock 15 in this dang picture?! »

A third Twitter user wrote: “You don’t even look like the same species. »

“Oh my God,” wrote a fourth, while a fifth rightly wondered “what the hell were they looking at.”

Other comments included: “Brah…”, “Shit Dwayne! and “Who tells 15-year-old The Rock that he needs his room cleaned.” »

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turned 50 today May 2. Credit: Alamy

