Photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hugging breaks the internet

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wanted to show that there was no estrangement between them, after the explosive interview of the latter, by posing for photos together at a party on Saturday.



Justin Bieber dated the singer and actress between 2010 and March 2018 and during one of their hiatuses he had a brief fling with Hailey Bieber, who he resumed his relationship with in June 2018. They got engaged and married later that year.

During a recent podcast appearance call her daddythe 25-year-old model claimed there was ‘no personal drama’ between her and her husband’s ex and revealed they’ve spoken to each other from time to time since marrying him.

They thus proved the truth of his remarks on Saturday evening, when they posed together for several photos during an after-party after the annual gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The snaps, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, show them very close as they stand side by side and smile. In another photo, Selena Gomez can be seen bending over to pose with her castmate, resting her hand on the seated Hailey Bieber’s leg, while a third image shows the singer beaming as they embrace.



In the podcast, Hailey Bieber said of her relationship with Selena Gomez: ‘It’s all respect, it’s all love’

She also recalled that she had never had a romantic relationship with Justin Bieber at the same time as Selena Gomez.

All’s well That ends well!

