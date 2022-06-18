Photo proves that Lilibet Diana is identical to Meghan Markle and Lady Di

Despite the fact that very few photos of the family of the Dukes of Sussex have been leaked, they have been enough for royal fans to have found the image that proves that Lilibet Diana and Meghan Markle are identical and that she also bears a tender resemblance to her father and grandmother, Princess Diana of Wales. Here’s the photo that reveals it all.

A couple of days ago, after Lilibet Diana’s first birthday, the first portraits of Queen Elizabeth’s little great-granddaughter began to circulate. Showing, finally, her beautiful baby face and how charismatic she is of her.

Meghan Markle and Lilibet Diana. Photo: Twitter and Instagram

Meghan and Lilibet like two drops of water

Likewise, it was not long before a photo of Meghan Markle 1 year old It will start to flood social networks. So some Internet users have taken on the task of finding out what the resemblance is between the actress and her little daughter.

The two images, which are circulating on social networks, show that Lilibet definitely looks like her mother, Meghan Markle, as she brought out her adorable upturned nose and big brown eyes, which make her look like the spitting image of her mom at the same age.

“You’re right apart from Harry’s red hair, he looks like Meghan. She won this round,” one fan wrote on Twitter. And another commented: “They are both too cute. And their moms are beautiful too.” “She has the face of her parents… How cute!” a third replied.

Children Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Instagram

The estate of Diana Princess of Wales

But of course Lilibet also resembles her father, Harry, as she has inherited his trademark bright red hair. Same as she has also matched Archie, the couple’s firstborn.

It is worth mentioning that reddish hair is an icon of the Spencer family, so Lilibet Diana has not only inherited the name of his paternal grandmother; but also the Lady Di’s hairJust like his brother Archie.

