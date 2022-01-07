photo, release, 2022, characteristics, performance

Is called Anomalya the new supercar born in Capannori, near Lucca, from the long experience of Sly Garage. The promising and unprecedented “made in Italy” supercar unveils look and features in view of the public presentation that will take place in February at the Grand Hotel Des Anglais in Sanremo during the week of the Italian Song Festival.

Driving pleasure above all else

Anomalya, which was born from a thirty-year idea of ​​Sly Soldano matured four years ago in the Sly Garage Factory, is a supercar that aims at back to the origins of driving pleasure, avoiding following the elitist trend of modern supercars, but aiming to offer a sports car capable of rediscovering the true essence, giving up any type of “filter” between driver and car, a supercar tailor-made for gentleman drivers and their fun.

Nonconformist supercar

The supercar Anomalya, which combines the driving pleasure of 90s supercars with techniques, materials and technology of our day, aims to stand out from the crowd, as it anticipates with its name. An anomalous, “non-compliant” car, which is defined by those who built it as the car capable of embodying the highest expression of “toy for adults”.

Weight of 1,080 kg, it reaches 270 km / h of top speed

Waiting to discover it better in Sanremo, Sly Garage has released the first details of the supercar. Anomalya is definitely light, with a weight of 1,080 kilograms. Promising an exhilarating driving pleasure, this new supercar born in the heart of Tuscany declares performance of absolute value: acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds And maximum speed of 270 km / h.