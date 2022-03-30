PHOTO: Ryan Gosling and the shocking change he underwent to play “Ken” in the Barbie movie

In the midst of the expectation caused by the news in which Barbie’s ‘live action’ was confirmed, the actor Ryan Gosling became the topic of conversation for the incredible change of look that he recently showed and that sparked suspicions about his role as “Ken” in said tape.

It was a few days ago that the actor from films such as “Diary of a Passion” and “La La Land” was captured by the cameras of several paparazzi while walking down the street with a relaxed appearance, casual clothes and a cap on his head.

However, under his cap it was possible to appreciate a detail that left Internet users with their mouths open. It was about a color never seen before in the actor’s hair: a platinum blonde, almost white.

This radical change of look was the test that the public expected to be sure about Ryan Gosling’s participation as “Ken” in the film based on the doll released in 1959.

Let’s remember that a few months ago it was announced that this ‘live action’ sIt will be directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie. in the role of Barbie.

Furthermore, so far it is known that Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp are some other actors who complete this cast.

It may interest you:

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling get rid of their mysterious mansion in Los Feliz, California

It’s official! Ryan Gosling to play Margot Robbie’s ‘Ken’ in new Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling turns 40: this is how his Disney career began with Justin Timberlake