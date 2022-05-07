PHOTO Selena Gomez : totally transformed, she adopts the shaggy bob, a perfect gradient for a round face

Selena Gomez is changing her mind! After cutting her hair bob, she decides to add a super trendy little detail that totally embellishes her round face. And it’s probably one of the hottest cuts of the year.

Not long ago, Selena Gomez had said goodbye to her long brown hair for an elegant bob that she usually wore smooth. But it looks like the singer got bored again and decided to spice up her classic bob a bit. With some short hair, there are not 36 solutions! Either we add extensions to lengthen them, or we cut again. Rest assured, Selena Gomez did not opt ​​for boyish cut but rather for a hair-styled disheveled style that looks great on her… and that will make all the beautystas vibrate this summer!

Selena Gomez loves the shaggy bob

Very faithful to her pretty brown, Selena Gomez does not touch her hair color but calls on the hairdresser of the stars Orlando Pita to spice up her square a bit. In the program : an ultra worked gradient and a fringe inspired by the 1970s. Her bob is punctuated with different lengths of hair to give volume and texture to her cut, which has also been worked on. curling iron. In hairdressing jargon, this style is called “shaggy hair”. The concept ? A very tapered gradient on long or short hairflippy locks that look air-dried and varying lengths that frame the face, much like a mullet cut 2.0. The ultimate muses of this hairstyle are Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alexa Chung or even Suki Waterhouse. Selena Gomez offers a version for curly hair.

Selena Gomez’s shaggy bob is perfect for round faces

Orlando Pita explained to vogue American how he proceeded to change the haircut of the singer: “I made her bangs more jagged at the ends and added longer strands on the side to prevent them from being too straight“. The wispy fringe of the shaggy bob softens the face and gently frames it. This method is ideal for Selena Gomez who has a very round face. With straight bangs, the contrast would have been too pronounced and the cheeks of the creator of Rare Beauty would have seemed even more voluminous. The hairdresser then adds:It’s a nice change because it’s a way to refresh hair without getting rid of too much length.“The advantage of this wavy fringe is that it also adapts to a longer mane and allows those with curly hair to dare to scissor it!

