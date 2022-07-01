PHOTO Selena Gomez : with her cat’s eye eyeliner, she adopts THE glamorous make-up of 2022

Passionate about beauty, Selena Gomez never disappoints with her beauty looks. At each of his public appearances, the singer appears glamorous at will. As on the occasion of the launch party of her new Rare Beauty lipsticks, where the sublime brunette wearing a black blazer dress wore her favorite products. In front of the photocall of her beauty brand, Selena Gomez appeared radiant in a simple yet perfectly executed look thanks to the talents of Melissa Murdick, her regular make-up artist.

Selena Gomez makes a splash with her cat-eye make-up

Her affinity for cat eyes has become the singer’s signature makeup look. Once again, Selena Gomez won hearts with her piercing gaze highlighted by a neat line of matte black liner on her eyelids. Her look is accentuated with a layer of volume mascara from Rare Beauty on a slightly orange blush. Featuring a brush with curved pivots, it hugs each lash to lengthen and curl them while adding volume. The result is incredible, and without any cobwebs. This is a must have to have in your makeup bag. On the eyebrow side, her make-up artist used the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo in the blonde shade. The makeup artist recommends a shade lighter than the natural eyebrow hair to create a softer look.

For her complexion, the divine Selena Gomez created a radiant cheek thanks to a mixture of liquid blush between Soft Pinch and Hope on her brand’s foundation. The star product for an evening look is the illuminator. Silky effect and second skin, the product promises to bring light while nourishing the skin, the proof in pictures. And finally, she finishes her beauty look with a fixing powder on the T-zone to perfect the whole thing. Not to mention, her pretty brick-colored lips matched with her manicure, done by Tom Bachik, her favorite nail artist.