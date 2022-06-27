PHOTO – Stromae cries out his love for his wife on Instagram: “I love you Coralie”

Stromae is not of the genre at all to flood social networks with glimpses of his private life. On the contrary, the 37-year-old singer rarely talks about his small family, made up of his wife, Coralie Barbier, whom he met in 2013 after his breakup with Tatiana Silva and with whom he married in December 2015 in Belgium, and their son, born in September 2018. The interpreter of Papaoutai has however makes an exception this Sunday, June 26 on the occasion of the birthday of his beloved: he declared his love for all to see on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my wife, the one who gave me this magnificent son, who brings me so much every day in private and at work. I love you Coralie”, tenderly wrote Stromae in the caption accompanying a selfie of Coralie, radiant from the top of her 38 years and dazzled by the sun. Surprised by this outpouring of love from the singer, his hundreds of thousands of subscribers reacted in the comments: “Beautiful statement from her man”, “Everything that connects us makes us stronger”, “It’s a romantic our Stromae”, “Beautiful declaration, in the image of your good heart and your beautiful person”, “You form a wonderful couple that makes you dream, above all don’t change a thing!”

A love story born of an artistic collaboration

The one who released his new album Multitude last March after nine years of absence owes a lot to his wife. Originally from Namur, Coralie Barbier is the Belgian stylist who hides behind the legendary stage outfits of the singing star: symmetrical patterns of African inspiration, bright colors and impeccable cuts have become the trademark of the father of the family thanks to her.

The two artistic minds met at a mutual friend’s partywhile Paul Van Haver, of his real name, released his first album, Cheese. Their universes correspond well, it is on a collaboration the relationship between the hired performer and the young woman was born. “Paul wanted his own locker roomhe loved African wax. I offered him to create his own, personalized to the lyrics of his songs”, had entrusted the Namuroise to Liberation, thus summing up their very first discussion.

Since that day, Stromae and Coralie Barbier spin the perfect love. On March 12, the mother of the family had also sent a tender message to her husband for his birthday. “Happy birthday, my life beauty forever and infinity…#bestpersonintheworld“she wrote in an Instagram post, on which Internet users could see several shots of the star taken backstage or in the process to exchange a kiss with his wife.

Photo credits: Denis Guignebourg / Bestimage