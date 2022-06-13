PHOTO – Stromae in privacy: his wife shares a rare snapshot with their son

In Belgium, Father’s day falls a week before France. Dads were therefore celebrated this Sunday, June 12 at our Belgian neighbors. Anonymous or famous, many have had the chance to pass this particular day surrounded by their children. This is the case of the singer Stromaewho obviously was able to take advantage of a privileged moment with his sonborn in September 2018 from his relationship with his wife, Coralie Barbier, a 38-year-old stylist. She actually posted a lovely picture of the Belgian artist and their toddler, this Sunday, June 12, on his Instagram account.

Sitting side by side on the beach, under an umbrella and facing the sea, father and son enjoy sun and view. The shovels and buckets suggest a session of sand castles just finished. Both from behind Stromae and her 3 year old little boys and a half are recognizable only by their silhouette. The singer and his wife actually want protect their child’s anonymity as much as possible and got into the habit of not showing his face on social media. “Happy father’s day” (Happy Father’s Day), simply wrote in legend Coralie Barbier. “Happy Father’s Day #bestfatherever”she added in her Story with another photo of the two men in her life, this time with their feet in the water.

“My ability to be a good dad, I owe it above all to Coralie, my wife”

Very discreet about his private life, Stromaeback on the music scene with his new album Multitudes, has only very rarely mentioned his son in the media. In March 2022, for example, he had made tender secrets about fatherhoodwho lost his own dad at the age of 9. “I don’t have a clear paternal model. The reference at home was my big brothers”he remembered with our colleagues. “My ability to be a good dad, I owe it above all to Coralie, my wife”he added, before explaining that he prefers to preserve his family cocoon. “We are very well in our small family nucleus. We listen to music all the time, and I’m an omnipresent dad”he delivered.

