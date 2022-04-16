PHOTO – Victoria Beckham: this adorable shot of her daughter Harper melts the hearts of fans

Easter is not far away. And to celebrate a few hours before this party, Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram account a photo of her daughter Harper with a rabbit in her arms. In caption, the stylist wrote: Happy Easter week end !! Kisses from #HarperSeven & Coco the rabbit. The fan-favorite snap received hundreds of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. ” Omg…. Time flies???! », « So cute » « Happy Easter to the Beckham family, very cute Harper ” or ” Oh Harper you are so cute ” Where ” Every photo I see of Harper – her smile is so pure, genuine and infectious. Happy Easter flourished on Victoria’s “wall”, in addition to numerous heart emojis. With this shot, the Beckham family seem to be back in Englandafter spending time in Florida.

A family on its 31

Indeed, it was the event of the year for the Beckham family ! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz said to each other “yes” in front of an audience of stars on April 9 in Florida. For this sumptuous ceremony, the Beckham clan had also put on its 31. The groom’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, both witnesses, were in a suit with a white shirt and a black bow tie. As for Harper, she wore a crown of flowers and a white dress. An angelic bridesmaid. David Beckham had opted, like his sons, for a well-fitting black tuxedo with a bow tie. And Victoria wore a long dress with silver straps, one of her own creations.

An impressive guest list

The wedding guest list by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz was impressive: Mel B, Mel C of the Spice Girls, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and her sister Venus and Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid. The famous chef Gordan Ramsay, with whom the Beckham family often goes on vacation, or Madonna’s son, Rocco Richie, were present.

Article written in collaboration with 6Médias

Photo credits: Backgrid USA / Bestimage