PHOTO Voluminous Layers: what is this new haircut adopted by Selena Gomez?

Nothing better than social networks to set trends! On the account of her Rare Beauty brand, Selena Gomez posted a photo of her new haircut. His nickname? Voluminous Layers!

Selena Gomez is the queen of hair changes. It must be said that the American singer 29 years old does not have cold eyes! Over the years, it has been observed brown, very long hair, straightened then curly, with bangs or without bangs, bleached blonde or with significant visible roots… in short, she dares and it feels good! Lately, Selena Gomez opted for a super trendy square better known as shaggy hair. In the program ? An ultra worked gradient and a fringe inspired by the 1970s. Hyper successful, this haircut went perfectly with the round face of the singer. Yes, but here it is Selena Gomez apparently got bored already, because she just posted on social media her brand new hairstyle which, we must admit, has absolutely nothing to do with the previous one! The proof in pictures.

Selena Gomez cracks for the new trendy haircut

Besides being a talented singer and actress, Selena Gomez is a committed young woman. His favorite fights? The Mental Health (on which she spoke more than once!) but also body positivism. And if there is another area in which she excels, it is the world of beauty : no wonder she launched her cosmetics brand named Rare Beauty ! spoiler alert, it is precisely on the Instagram account of her make-up brand that Selena Gomez posted a brand new photo. You can see it with a hair cut which has nothing to do with the style shaggy hair which she had just fallen for.

In fact, on this shot, we can see that Selena Gomez gorgeous lengths poster brilliant and wavy. And her 70’s style bangs? Disappeared, like magic! If you also wish to reproduce the same haircutask your hairdresser for a cut Voluminous Layers. In any case, that’s what English speakers call it! Basically, it’s about medium to long hairgradients in different lengths to create a volume effect that we adore!

Well let it be said, there is a good chance that Selena Gomez actually opted for extensionsbut it’s worth a try, right?

Instagram @rarebeauty

