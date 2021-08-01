photo with Angelina Jolie in Venice

Riccardo Scalise was ready and on Friday afternoon he intercepted Angelina Jolie, diva among the divas, at the Venice train station. The actress did not back down and, always holding the mask on, she was photographed with him. So now his face will also be part of the immense collection of Riccardo, also called Mr. Selfie.





Jolie arrived in Venice on Friday afternoon aboard the Orient Express train and stayed overnight with one of her children at the Cipriani hotel in Giudecca. A stage in the lagoon lasted a few hours, since it started again at 6.30 on Saturday. Upon learning of the actress’s arrival in the city, Mr. Selfie did not miss the opportunity and welcomed her directly on the way off the train. «She was very kind – says Ricky – and for me it is a great emotion, especially because it is the first shot after a long time “a diguno”, due to the pandemic».





Riccardo Scalise, Venetian photographer, has been collecting self-portraits with famous people for many years. He has accumulated thousands of them and his collection is so vast that, in 2019, some of his photos were exhibited in the first international selfie museum, in Los Angeles.

















Your browser cannot play the video.

You have to turn off ad-block to play the video. Loading... Advertisements Mute

Mute

Mute Turn on audio



Spot Turn on full screen

Turn off full screen The video cannot be played: please try again later. Just wait a moment , after you have javascript enabled ... Maybe you might be interested , after you have javascript enabled ...

You have to activate javascript to play the video.



























