Photo would reveal what would be the possible deteriorated state of health of Silvia Pinal

Silvia Pinal returns to occupy the headlines of the world of entertainment after the journalist Alberto Peláez published an image where he can be seen quite dejected and what could be reflecting his deteriorated state of health that he has been going through for some time and that could be due to his advanced age.

Users of the social network Twitter did not take long to speak out after the aforementioned photo, as it was considered disrespectful towards a person who is in a state of vulnerability, many offered negative comments.

Peláez had written in his personal account that last Saturday, April 30, he would offer an exclusive interview with the 90-year-old actress and that they could enjoy it on AlbertoPelaezTV. In addition, he said that it would be published at 11 am in Mexico, while in Madrid, Spain it would be at 6 pm.

Although he deleted the first message, many had already taken a screenshot of the message that he had written previously and thus they rejected what would be the publication where obviously Pinal is not at his best.

The rejection was presented because she looks weak while sitting in a wheelchair and comes out leaning her face on his neck to be able to keep her face raised, at the same time that she is talking with the aforementioned journalist who she sees on the right hand staring at her.

After that image came to light, many followers of the singer’s mother Alejandra Guzmán were quite concerned about the physical appearance of the Mexican actress, she could be demonstrating something beyond health that should possibly be evaluated by a specialist.

“How sad that they use Mrs. Pinal is no longer there for that, they must take care of their image, respect their trajectory”“The quality of the photo speaks of the quality of the interview”, were some comments published on the bird’s network where the photo was first seen.

Pinal will be part of ‘Little Red Hood, what’s up with your grandmother?’. However, many consider that the actress is no longer in a position to be working and that it is time to take a break.

