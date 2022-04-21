PHOTO Zendaya: she radically changes her haircut and it’s hot!

For some time now, Zendaya has been everywhere. And if she had accustomed us to her long curly hair, she has just cracked for a radical hair change. The proof in pictures !

You have no doubt noticed it, but for the past few months we have been hearing a great deal about Zendaya. I have to say that American actress has more than boiling news! Star character from the hit series Euphoriaproduced by rapper drake himself, she promotes it around the world. If she caused a sensation thanks to looks always on top in the last Fashion Weekshe has also been talked about a lot thanks to the films Dunes or Spiderman. And at just 25, Zendaya does not stop there and combines the caps. Model, muse (Lancôme then Valentino), she is also an actress, producer and singer. Short, she knows how to do everything, and we’re a fan! True beauty iconthe whole world has even become a fan of her hair: long, curly, with a perfect brushing… Zendaya has yet decided to cut everythingand the change is radical to say the least!

Zendaya has a crush on the trendiest haircut of the year

The young woman has naturally very curly hair with lots of volume. But what she adores, it’s a change of mind whenever she wants! Among her recent hairstyles, we could therefore see her in Los Angeles with wide glued matsin New York with XXL braids and in London with a wet look super glamorous. Lately these are her impeccably brushed hair which caused a stir among Internet users. With her smooth but voluminous hairhis parting on the side rather wise and above all its brilliance foolproof, Zendaya has inspired many beautistas, including us!

Lately it’s hair change radical to say the least from the actress who caught our eye! Indeed, duringan HBO Max event which took place on April 20 in Los Angeles, Zendaya decided to display the trendiest haircut of the year : the short square. Like Kaia Gerber before her, 25 year old actress said bye Bye to its lengths, to prefer them a square reaching the level of the chinand magnified by a wet look super glamorous. An ideal hairstyle to adopt, especially when summer arrives!

It remains to be seen whether this is a clever bluff, as last November during the Ballon d’Or ceremony, or a real scissor kick. One thing is certain: that it displays her natural haira Hollywood brushing or she decides to cut everything, Zendaya is gorgeous… to the end of your hair!

