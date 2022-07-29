photograph confirms the appearance of Batman

Thanks to a publication on social networks it was confirmed that a very special Batman will return to DC Films with his appearance in the long-awaited film Aquaman 2.

The protagonist of the next premiere of the franchise, Jason Momoashared two photos where he was accompanied by another star actor who gives life to an important hero.

Is about Ben Affleckwho wears the same look as BruceWayne on the League of Justice and how we are accustomed to seeing the ‘Bat Man’.

Accompanying the images, Momoa wrote a text that gives so that fans can get excited Regarding the DC Extended Universe.

“Together! Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry. I love you and miss you. Studio tours with Ben Affleck at Warner Bros. Pictures (…) All the great things that are come in Aquaman 2“.

In this way it is confirmed that the Gotham vigilante will have a reunion with the Atlantean king, reaffirming both characters (and their actors) in what could come in the medium and long term.

the future of dc

Prior to this news it was already known that Affleck will appear in Flashwhich at the time was supposed to be the last role of the character, but that seems to be discarded, since we will see Batman also in Aquaman 2.

In this way it extends the presence of Bruce Wayne played by Ben in the UEDC. This feeds the illusion of the fans around the rumors of more appearances in Flash.

It was speculated that Aquaman (Momoa) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) could have a presence in the sprinter’s movie. Although no more was known about that option, today hope is revived.

In any case, it must be mentioned that they are only rumors and one must be cautious, especially in a project that involves a troublesome Ezra Miller.

For now we just have to wait and see how the next DC movies are developing and if really the events of Flash They will cost Ben Affleck’s Batman his life, leaving him aside forever, an option that is also considered in speculation.