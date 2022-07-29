Entertainment

photograph confirms the appearance of Batman

Photo of James James4 hours ago
Thanks to a publication on social networks it was confirmed that a very special Batman will return to DC Films with his appearance in the long-awaited film Aquaman 2.

The protagonist of the next premiere of the franchise, Jason Momoashared two photos where he was accompanied by another star actor who gives life to an important hero.

Is about Ben Affleckwho wears the same look as BruceWayne on the League of Justice and how we are accustomed to seeing the ‘Bat Man’.

