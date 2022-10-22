Photographer attacked by friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne testified in court

The last weeks the British model Cara Delevingne He has been under the eye of the hurricane after being seen with a left appearance and a frantic attitude in an airport in the United States.

According to some media reports, her family would be concerned about the state of the actress, who would be abusing substances.

One of the people who came out to support him was margot robbiewith whom he shared a set in ‘Suicide Squad’.

The pair traveled to Argentina to get away from the pressure and staged another scandal: friends of the actresses beat up a photographer to prevent him from capturing pictures of the group.

Pedro Alberto Orquera He remained under the care of doctors for at least ten days and had to be operated on twice.

For this reason, the photographer denounced the men identified as Jac Rhys Hopkins and Josey McNamara, 29 and 45 years old respectivelywho had to pay bail.

Additionally, this October 20 Orquera appeared in the company of his lawyer Matías Morla at the Prosecutor’s Office to declare: “He has been unable to work since the attack and they will have to compensate for that”the lawyer pointed out.

The attacked photographer had already said that this episode “ruined his life”, since he has not been able to work again. On this occasion, he explained what the affectation is due to: “For 60 days I have to have my arm totally immobilized and it is the time necessary for a primary recovery. Then, a year and a half, at least, for a full recovery.”

