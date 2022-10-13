Photographer brutally beaten by friends of Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie will not work again | TV and Show

“I’m freelance, I don’t have a salary, I can’t afford my family,” said Peter Orquera after spending ten days in the hospital. Full recovery will take a year and a half.

The photographer Peter Orquera He received a medical discharge this Tuesday, October 11, after having been hospitalized for ten days, as a result of the aggression he suffered from the friends of the young foreign actresses Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne, who were visiting Buenos Aires.

The 61-year-old man was admitted to the Argerich hospital, where he was treated for having suffered an exposed fracture at the level of his right elbow.

“It was a very tragic episode in my life. I am freelance (independent), I do not have a salary. Now I’m out of the loop. This has ruined my life, I cannot afford my family, and I am going through this situation without knowing what to do, ”said Orquera, in statements to the press, when he left the hospital.

Also, he pointed out that “For 60 days I have to have my arm totally immobilized and it is the time necessary for a primary recovery. Then, a year and a half, at least, for a full recovery.”

Orquera was attacked in the neighborhood of La Boca, when he was trying to portray the visit to the country of two well-known foreign actresses, the Australian Margot Robbie and the British Cara Delevingne, who were leaving a restaurant, but at that moment he was rebuked by two friends from the actresses

They are Josei Mac Namara Callum and Jac Rhis Hopkins, respectively, who accompanied Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne last Saturday at #Mouth and they brutally beat up the photographer Pedro Orquera, who caused an exposed elbow fracture and hemorrhage. pic.twitter.com/BJZ7GRhoPf – Caro Bisgarra (@caritobisgarra) October 3, 2022

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie

The photographer walked away from the scene, but one of the attackers followed him and kicked him from behind, causing him to break when he hit the ground.

Orquera filed the complaint, after which Jac Rhys Hopkins and Josey McNamara They had to testify before the Justice, but they denied their responsibility in the aggression.

Finally, and after paying a bond of two million pesos each, they were authorized to leave the country, although they must return when summoned again.