Photographer falls on the street in Paris. Nobody helps him, he dies after 9 foreign hours

Consternation but also controversy in France for the death of the Swiss photographer René Robert, who fell on a busy street in Paris and remained on the ground for nine hours in general indifference until hypothermia occurred. “Killed by indifference” is the accusation launched by his friend, …

Consternation but also controversy in France for the death of the Swiss photographer René Robertfell on a busy street in Paris and fell on the ground nine hours in general indifference until hypothermia occurred. “Killed by indifference” is the accusation launched by his friend, Michel Mompontet, on Twitter, telling what happened. The 85 year oldwell-known photographer of flamenco star“has had a stroke of dizziness and fell. Unable to get up, he remained frozen in place in the cold for nine hours until a homeless man called for help. Too late. She was hypothermic. During those nine hours, no passer-by stopped to check why this man was lying on the sidewalk. Not one “.

The accident occurred in Rue de Turbigo, between Place de la Republique and Les Halles, central area of the French capital. Mompontet acknowledged that he himself often does not pay attention to people on the street: “Before I give lessons or accuse someone, I need to address a small question that makes me uncomfortable: I am one hundred percent sure that I would have stopped if I had found in front of that scene – a man down? Have I never turned my back on a homeless man lying on a door? “.

As confirmed by the Olivar Association that has been working with the homeless in Madrid for decades, “many people talk about the terrible story of René Robert, but the reality is that this is the cruel and daily experience of those who live and die on the street” .