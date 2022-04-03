Photographer Patrick Demarchelier has died

Sunday April 03, 2022 | 6:00 a.m.

Patrick Demarchelier, the French-born photographer known for his haute couture images of top models and celebrities, including Princess Diana, has died at the age of 78. His Instagram account broke the news, but did not provide further details.

Demarchelier made a career in campaigns for luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior, and worked for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and other top fashion magazines. She began photographing Diana in 1989 and remained her personal photographer until the early 1990s.

One of his images of Lady Di, with her arms crossed at the knees, wearing a diadem and necklace, became one of her most iconic photographs. From that photo he became the official photographer of the then Princess of Wales.

He also published photography books, worked on the Pirelli calendar, had cameos in “Sex & the City” and the movie “The September Issue,” and was in “America’s Next Top Model.” He was immortalized in “The Devil Wears Prada,” when Anne Hathaway’s clueless Andy Sachs has no idea who he is, and later tells her boss Miranda Priestly, “I’ve got Patrick” before transferring your call.

Known for working quickly and on instinct, the self-taught Demarchelier first shot for Vogue in 1975, before moving to New York from Paris.

In 2018, The Boston Globe reported accusations against him of sexual misconduct by 50 models. He denied any wrongdoing, but Vogue and other publications cut him off. He was one of several photographers charged amid the #MeToo movement.