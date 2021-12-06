Photographs of the solar eclipse in Antarctica seen from Space and from an airplane

On December 4, 2021 in Antarctica there was asolar eclipse which gave a show (as has already happened in the past). Due to its location, there have been very few observers but this has not discouraged photographers and researchers from observing the particular phenomenon from capturing breathtaking images.

One of the most impressive was that of Petr Horlek (here his Instagram profile) who was on an airplane flight right in the shadow area cast by the moon on our planet. This allowed the I photograph to obtain a decidedly particular shot with the presence of a second airplane that can be seen in the left area. But not the only sensational image.

The solar eclipse photographed from Earth and from Space

The photograph of Petr Horlek it was so well crafted that it was inserted between the “pictures of the day” of the selection of the NASA. As can be read in the official description, to observe the phenomenon, airplanes took off with a route specially designed to be able to see the phase of totality.

Looking at the image you can see thesolar eclipse like a dot where the dark area of ​​the Moon is enhanced. All around there instead “the ring of fire” of the Sun. The elevated position also allowed us to show the shaded area surrounded by the lighter areas where sunlight still manages to reach. In the left area, on the other hand, you can see another airplane that was following the same route as the aircraft it was on Horlek. If you open the image at full resolution you can also see a bright dot just to the right of the Sun. That is not a star but the planet Mercury.

For those wishing to organize a trip to observe asolar eclipse he may aim to go to Australia or Indonesia in April 2023. Alternatively, the same phenomenon will be visible in North America a year later, in April 2024.

But there is another spectacular image! This time we are at an even higher altitude than flying an airplane. This is the one captured by the satellite of the NASA DSCOVR (or Deep Space Climate Observatory). Although it is not among the most recent having been launched in February 2015, it allows you to obtain unique photographs of our planet.

Its heliocentric orbit at point Lagrande 1 (L1) at a distance of 1.5 million km from Earth. Thanks to the official NASA website, it is possible to view the images captured by DSCOVR including that of the last one solar eclipse from December 2021. In this case, one can notice “dark spot” in the lower area of ​​the Earth which corresponds to the shadow of the Moon (which remains outside the visual field).

