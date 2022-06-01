Photography of Lily Collins reveals that the filming of ‘Emily in Paris’ begins – New Woman

loyal fans of ‘Emily in Paris’ eagerly await the announcement of the start of filming for the third season of this Netflix series that It has especially captivated lovers of digital marketing and the world of fashion.

And it is that this production knows how to handle both concepts very well in which, in addition its protagonist Lily Collins He adds a plus with his refreshing performance with which he has managed to win the affection, respect and admiration of the audience that has enjoyed each scene and crucial moment of the plot in which she also presents a love triangle that everyone wants to find out what its outcome will be.

For this reason, the faithful audience is very attentive to his steps, as well as to his funny Instagram posts, because despite the fact that this young star has remained very secretive about the advances of the new stage of the seriesapparently he would already be giving signs that everything is advancing, since he has already been seen on several occasions walking around France.

Did you start filming ‘Emily in Paris’?

In the most recent publication of the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins can be seen attending a large number of places and events in France, immediately, fans began to question her if she would already be recording the new scenes for the third and long-awaited season in which she will once again have to make forceful decisions personally and professionally.

But, without a doubt, what everyone is waiting for is to know what she will do with her heart, because it was not yet clear at the end of the second installment if she is giving up the passion she feels for chef Gabriel or if she will finally consolidate a relationship with him. handsome Alfie. Also, She must decide whether to stop being sponsored by her American boss or to be seduced by Sylvie’s new and ambitious company, which has made her so rude.

The truth is that, until now, this young lady apparently he is enjoying the benefits, luxuries and glamor that Paris offers, because he was even very happy attending an event of one of the most famous makeup brands such as Lacome. Here she wrote the following: “A great surprise welcome from Lancome in Paris. Happy to be back in France”. With this, the reactions were immediate and more than one drew the already hasty conclusion that the recordings of the third season of this Netflix production began.

Nevertheless, There has not yet been any official statement that reveals that this could be happening, because until now its filmmakers and the streaming platform itself have remained silent. about the progress of this plot that also hopes to return with a much more mature vision of this girl who has won the hearts of the audience, since she is very chic, real, authentic and fun. That has been the key to her impact within this story.