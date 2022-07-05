PHOTOS – 2023 Men’s Fashion Shows: Carla Bruni, David Beckham, Justin Timberlake…the 5 stars who marked the week

Men’s Fashion Week which presented the 2023 ready-to-wear collections ended on June 27, 2022 after the Jacquemus show where Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel very much in love or even Victoria Beckham stood out. A same week rich in emotions where we were able to discover the collections that will mark 2023 but also many stars on the podium like Audrey Tautou or the couple Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.

Carla Bruni made a stunning entrance in her red wool dress at the AMI men’s show presented at the Carrousel du Louvre. While her neighbor at AMI Paris, Naomi Campbell stood out at several notable fashion shows including Dior. Just months after Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding, David Beckham and his other son, Cruz Beckham, set the Dior men’s show front row ablaze. Ditto for the couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel who wandered from house to notable house in particular Dior, AMI Paris, Louis Vuitton or Kenzo.

© BEST_IMAGE

1. Carla Bruni in a red dress: we only see her!

Impossible not to spot it in the VIP crowd. Alongside Farida Khelfa or Naomi Campbell, the former First Lady makes a sensational entrance to the AMI Paris men’s show, this June 23, 2022. Loose and perfectly wavy hair, the Balmain muse slips into a red wool dress that she accessorizes with a pair of open sandals with small heels. A bright color that jumps out!

2 – Naomi Campbell dares without a bra

Invited to several shows, Naomi Campbell has caused a sensation with each of his appearances. Without a bra, the star model of the 90s distinguished herself in a combination of a shirt and flowing pants with a purple print at the Louis Vuitton men’s show – spring/summer 2023 collection. Then at Dior in a suit black and XXL sunglasses.

3 – The Beckham clan and the Timberlake couple

Like father, like son… the footballer and inconsiderate fan of fashion came to attend the Louis Vuitton, Dior and Kenzo fashion shows with his son Cruz Beckham. During the Dior men’s show, Cruz Beckham bet on originality with a flashy green suit jacket while his father opted for a classic look: the traditional suit and flare pants. Equally present, the couple Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have also caused a stir in very different looks. When to Jessica Biel who changes her Louis Vuitton dress for a set of plaid suitsinger Justin Timberlake is staying in a sportswear look and stylish.

4. Audrey Tautou parades in a trench coat and cowboy boots at Ami Paris

The famous actress of Destiny of Amélie Poulain » has changed horizons! At 45, Audrey Tautou improvised for the first time as a model for the AMI brand in front of the Sacré-Coeur in Paris. In a beige trench coat and satin shirt, the discreet actress with an innocent gaze walked with her head held high during the outdoor show.

5 – Thylane Blondeau in total denim look at Kenzo

The L’Oréal Paris and APM Monaco muse took out her panoply of jeans at the colorful Kenzo fashion show. The daughter of Veronika Loubry, Thylane Blondeau knows how to show off. At only 21 years old, the lingerie model from Etam fell for a flared jeans with a large floral print that she wears with a tank top and an oversized blue denim jacket. The beautiful brunette who accumulates ear piercings, dressed her lobe in Messika earrings – Move Uno model in pink gold and diamonds at €2,090! Trendy, she wore Nike’s white Air Force 1 sneakers (€119.99) and a red shoulder bag.

© BEST_IMAGE

Photo credits: Veeren -Christophe Clovis / Bestimage