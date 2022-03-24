PHOTOS. Amber Heard shoots scenes for “In The Fire” in Guatemala

In the midst of the controversy facing the Amber Heard for the trial he is carrying against his ex Johnny Deppshe is working hard on her new movie.

The American actress was captured on the set of her next thriller “In The Fire”, last Tuesday in Guatemala City, where she shares credits with the Spanish actor Eduardo Noriega.

For her day on set, the 35-year-old was seen wearing a pink and gray 19th-century outfit with her hair pulled back in a bun as she filmed a scene with a group of actors playing villagers.

The images were published by the specialized site in entertainment, Just Jaredin them we see the beautiful blonde talking with some of her classmates.

Synopsis:

“In the Fire” takes place on a farm in Colombia in the 1890s. A couple with a young autistic son have to face both the villagers and the local priest, who fear that the boy is possessed by demonic forces and is the reason for all the problems of the town.

“After the death of his wife, Don Márquez (Eduardo Noriega) brings in Grace Victoria Burnham, an American psychiatrist (Heard) to find out what is wrong with the boy, played by Lorenzo McGovern Zaini. Heard’s character accurately diagnoses and heals him as he takes on the villagers.”

The film is directed by Conor Allyn, who wrote the screenplay alongside Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia.

Noriega has published several photographs on his Instagram account and these show that some recordings are made in La Antigua Guatemala. Although he has not shared more information, he has been enthusiastic about the spectacular landscapes that he has managed to see.

The actress and her ex

Since 2019 a long legal battle began between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardthat they were married for two years and that seems to have no end.

Now, a new trial will begin next month, and both artists already have their list of witnesses who will attend the Court to testify.

Among those summoned to give their statement before the Virginia Court in the United States as of April 11 are characters such as James Franco, Elon Musk and Paul Bettany, among others, according to the TMZ medium.

Paul Bettany, Jason Momoa and James Franco will testify as witnesses in the TRIAL between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp https://t.co/Q1JWjwmKSK pic.twitter.com/TiMjfQbvvm — ecartelera (@ecartelera) March 21, 2022

Each of the actors (Depp and Heard) have their own witnesses for the lawsuit, which is currently worth $100 million according to Deadline.

James Franco and Elon Musk will be Heard’s main witnesses since Depp himself included them directly in his marital conflicts, arguing that his ex-wife had cheated on him with both of them while they were still married.