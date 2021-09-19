photos and poster of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo and a poster of Don’t Look Up, the star-studded ensemble comedy directed by Adam McKay and coming to Netflix on December 24th. The official plot: Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make the surprising discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem is, it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? Nobody really seems to care. It turns out that warning humanity of a planet killer the size of Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent Orlean president (Meryl Streep) and his flattering son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a cheerful morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months before the comet impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed audience before it’s too late proves incredibly comical – what it will take to get the world to look in. tall? The cast of “Don’t Look Up” is completed by, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

