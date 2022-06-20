photos and smiles from the shooting of ‘Ghosted’

Within the thematic category “beautiful people shooting a movie”, little more accurate can be found than photos of Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans. This is demonstrated in their respective Instagram accounts by the actors, who are shooting right now Ghosted, a supernatural adventure comedy scripted by Rhett Reese Y Paul Wernick-those of deadpool, to understand each other – with direction of Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman).

Ana de Armas joined this project as a substitute for Scarlett Johansson, first actress assigned to the role, but who was forced to give it up due to complications in her busy schedule. Of course, those who were looking forward to a post-Marvel reunion between Johansson and Evans should not despair too much, since they have another project together on their hands: their trip to space under the direction of Jason Batman.

Back to Ghosted, it is the third collaboration of Evans and De Armas in a very short time; previously agreed on daggers in the back Y The Gray Man, a brothers thriller Russian that have pending premiere in Netflix.

In the case of Ghosted, the film will be released in AppleTV+ and whose argument has not yet transpired much beyond possibly including ghosts involved. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are documenting the shoot through their Instagram profiles with photos of themselves and family with the rest of the team.

This is what Evans calls the Turner family farm, where he can be seen alongside Ana de Armas and other cast members as Tate Donovan, Amy Sedaris Y Lizzie Broadway. Who does not appear is Adrian Brody, who recently joined the cast.

Previously, Chris Evans had shared photos where he made reference to the fluffy, matted haircut that his character wears in Ghosted.

For her part, Ana de Armas has also shared a selfie from the shooting set, in black and white and with hair on her face, where you can also see the outside location where they are filming the movie.

