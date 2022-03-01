Photos and videos: impressive destruction in the second largest city in Ukraine

Kharkiv – Dust, debris and the dead. The scene in Kharkiv’s central square gave Ukrainians Tuesday a glimpse of what may happen to other cities if Russia’s invasion is not contained in time.

Shortly after dawn, the Russians attacked the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city, causing heavy damage to an iconic Soviet-era municipal building. Closed circuit footage showed a fireball in front of the building and a few cars coming out of the smoke.

“You can’t watch this and not cry,” a witness said in a video filmed after the attack, verified by The Associated Press.

An emergency services official said the bodies of six people had been recovered from the rubble and at least 20 others had been injured. It was not immediately clear what type of weapon was used or how many people had been killed. the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, He spoke of dozens of victims.

He denounced that the attack had been a “complete, undisguised, terror display that no one will forget.”

“No one will forget”, he insisted. “This attack is a war crime.”

It was the first time that the Russian military had attacked the center of this city of 1.5 million people, whose residential neighborhoods have been under fire for days. Ukraine’s emergency service said it had put out 24 fires in and around Kharkiv caused by the shelling and had defused 69 explosives.

A tent installed in the central square that received donations for volunteer firefighters who came to Kharkiv to lend a hand was also affected. In recent days, volunteer guards have seized the municipal building as part of those efforts.

It was feared that among the dead there were several volunteers.

The windows of the municipal building were smashed. Many roofs gave way. The dust caused by the destruction generated a gloomy sensation. Nearby was a car in pieces.

As relief personnel combed through the rubble, outrage grew.

“This is for all those who hoped to make peace with Russia. Is this what they wanted? So many wounded…”declared one.

The Russian military denies bombing civilians, but evidence abounds that it is targeting residential buildings, schools and hospitals. Russian forces “take every precaution to protect the life and safety of civilians,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday. “I want to stress that Tuesday’s strikes focused on military targets and only high-precision weapons were used.”

A Kharkiv hospital, however, moved its maternity ward into a bomb shelter. Pregnant women walked scared. The cries of newborns echoed through the thick cement walls. There were loose electrical wires and rolled-up mattresses in the windows.

A family spending their fifth day in an underground shelter listened to the shelling. In the basement there were bottles of water and backpacks. A helmet hung on a shelf. Under the helmet, a boy was looking at a phone. There was a mixture of boredom and fear in the shelter.

“It is an intense nightmare. It cannot be explained in words,” said her mother, Ekaterina Babenko, who could not believe that the Russians were attacking her city and destroying her neighborhood.

“My friend lives in the suburb of Gorizont, a few hours from here. Her neighbor’s house was hit and several floors were destroyed.”Babenko said. “We had no connection with her for a while. They were moments of great fear, much fear.

For his family and others who remain in the city’s underground shelters, the world above them changes at a rate difficult to comprehend. Houses, warehouses, garages, cars… All burned.

“Sveta, come on,” a man said in a video of the shelling of a Kharkiv residential area released on Monday.

“You go, I’ll catch up with you,” replied the woman.

“For God’s sake, let’s go!” insisted the man.

Many people have already left for the west of the country, determined to leave Ukraine.