photos and videos of the star taken by fans

Photo: Twitter / Tik Tok

Angelina Jolie together with his sixteen year old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt no doubt it was there guest star of concerto of the Maneskin at the Circus Maximus, held on the evening of 9 July in Rome. The actress is in the capital to shoot his new movie based on the novel Without blood by Alessandro Baricco and took the opportunity to bring his teenage daughter to the band’s event, which has also become a phenomenon in America after participating in the shows of Jimmy Fallon and Ellen Degeneres.

Videos and photos of fans that surrounded the vip area, cordoned off and inaccessible. Two videos in particular that soon went viral: the first during the song I wanna be your slavewho unleashed mother and daughter equally, and the second who portrayed them as accomplices singing Back home with the punctual and inevitable Marlena.

The other famous people at the Maneskin concert

“We keep saying it even if someone bothers: Fuck Putin, fuck the war, fancxxx the dictators. And to those who disagree: Fuck!”, So Damiano David returned to the Ukraine question, reiterating a concept that had already been around the world, also raising some inevitable controversy. Then there is space for their greatest hits and a fragment of an unreleased song that still has no title, “a demo that we really like“, commented the musicians on stage. Among the 70 thousand spectators who illuminated the Circus Maximus last night, other famous people guaranteed their presence: Anna Foglietta, Anna Ferzetti and the director Gabriel Muccino. Absent on Mayor Gualtieri, unfortunately overwhelmed by the management of the terrible fire in Centocelle, whose fumes also invaded the concert area.