Photos: Anne Hathaway appears with Anna Wintour in an outfit from The Devil Wears Fashion

In the world of cinema, both directors and actors have a project that marks a before and after in their career: in the case of Anne Hathaway it is The Devil Wears Prada; But what we did not expect is that 16 years later, the actress appeared in a fashion show with a look identical to her character in the film and also next to the woman who supposedly inspired the character of Miranda Presley.

The scene of glow up of Andy in The Devil Wears Pradawhen a sequence of her walking through the streets of New York while changing from one outfit to another with Madonna’s “Vogue” playing in the background is shown, it’s already a classic, and it seems that something of all that production stayed in the skin of Anne Hathaway.

This Wednesday, within the framework of the New York Fashion Week, the presentation of the Michael Kors Spring-Summer collection was held, and the actress was seen at the event wearing an outfit very similar to the one Andy wears in the last scene of the movie.

In the last sequence of the film – co-starring alongside Hathaway by the legendary Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt – Andy can be seen wearing a turtleneck top, a brown leather jacket, jeans and tall brown boots.

We’re not exaggerating when we say that her choice of outfit for the Michael Kors runway was practically a carbon copy, as she wore an almost identical jacket to the one in the movie over a black dress with a high neck, and to finish off the outfit she added some stilettos.

But that was not all: probably the most iconic of the images that are already circulating on the internet is that Anne Hathaway was at the event with Anna Wintour, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. fashion in the United States and who supposedly inspired the character of the strict Miranda Presley in The Devil Wears Prada –both in the film and in the book from which it emerges.

The devil wears fashion at the Oscars

Could it have been planned? Perhaps we will never know, or someone will question the actress in an interview; what we are sure of is that the image of the two women at the event is iconic, and has already gone viral on the internet, where fans of The Devil Wears Prada they are thankful for it.

And apparently the lovers of this film are not the only ones who keep it in a special place, since the year after the premiere of the film, the three actresses who star in it had another memorable moment, on that occasion during the Awards gala Oscar.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt presented the winning film for Best Costume Design in 2007, and when they were on stage they saw their former boss Meryl Streep –or Miranda Presley– among the audience.

Immediately both return to the skin of Andy and Emily, completely scared because the ruthless editor of the fictional magazine runways you don’t have your cappuccino in hand.

This moment was also recorded not only in the memory of the fans, but also in the library of the Oscar Awards galas, since in addition to the number mounted on stage, Meryl Streep, after laughing for a moment at what was happening, I also enter her role as Miranda, looking disdainfully at the two actresses on the bandstand.