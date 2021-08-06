photos at the home of former Jonny Lee Miller

Michael LoccisanoGetty
In the wake of the enthusiasm of the Bennifers and the smiles of Kanye West and Irina Shayk who “had had a brief flirtation years ago, before he got with Kim Kardashian”, the Anglo-Saxon tabloids have identified the vibes of summer gossip: here, for summer 2021 the flashback goes away like bread. Is Angelina Jolie also part of the trend? The actress was paparazzi as she left the New York apartment of one of her ex…
It is Page Six to post photos of Angelina outside the apartment building of ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in Brooklyn holding a bottle of Peter Michael wine. Yes, husband, because long before Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt entered her life (and long before the bitter legal battle of divorce for custody of children), Angie had already worn the faith on her left ring finger. Rewind at the 90. We are in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers: the Jolie, 20 years old and Jonny, 22, novice British actor (the year after the success with Trainspotting) they know each other and fall in love madly and six months later they get married.
Only two guests at the wedding: Angelina’s mother, Marcia Lynne “Marcheline” Bertrand, and one of Miller’s closest friends. Instead of the traditional wedding dress, Jolie wears a pair of black leather pants and a T-shirt with Miller’s name written in her own blood. The separation the following year and divorce in 1999. Two decades later it seems that the two are still on good terms (or something more?). She has been single since the farewell to Brad and he since 2018, the year in which he divorced his wife Michele Hicks.
Beautiful Angie with a beige trench coat and a Louis Vuitton bag could not go unnoticed in front of Mr Miller’s front door (just like on arrival at the New York airport with her children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12). Entering for dinner time, the actress who has just turned 46, left Jonny’s apartment in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn (from 3 million dollars) three hours later around 10.30 pm. That the rumors about the “new love” of the ex-husband gave her the push to accept a romantic date?
