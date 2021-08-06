photos at the home of former Jonny Lee Miller

In the wake of the enthusiasm of the Bennifers and the smiles of Kanye West and Irina Shayk who “had had a brief flirtation years ago, before he got with Kim Kardashian”, the Anglo-Saxon tabloids have identified the vibes of summer gossip: here, for summer 2021 the flashback goes away like bread. Is Angelina Jolie also part of the trend? The actress was paparazzi as she left the New York apartment of one of her ex…

It is Page Six to post photos of Angelina outside the apartment building of ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in Brooklyn holding a bottle of Peter Michael wine. Yes, husband, because long before Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt entered her life (and long before the bitter legal battle of divorce for custody of children), Angie had already worn the faith on her left ring finger. Rewind at the 90. We are in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers: the Jolie, 20 years old and Jonny, 22, novice British actor (the year after the success with Trainspotting) they know each other and fall in love madly and six months later they get married.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie on the set of Hackers in 1995 Archive PhotosGetty

Only two guests at the wedding: Angelina’s mother, Marcia Lynne “Marcheline” Bertrand, and one of Miller’s closest friends. Instead of the traditional wedding dress, Jolie wears a pair of black leather pants and a T-shirt with Miller’s name written in her own blood. The separation the following year and divorce in 1999. Two decades later it seems that the two are still on good terms (or something more?). She has been single since the farewell to Brad and he since 2018, the year in which he divorced his wife Michele Hicks.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller at the 1999 Golden Globes Jim SmealGetty

Beautiful Angie with a beige trench coat and a Louis Vuitton bag could not go unnoticed in front of Mr Miller’s front door (just like on arrival at the New York airport with her children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12). Entering for dinner time, the actress who has just turned 46, left Jonny’s apartment in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn (from 3 million dollars) three hours later around 10.30 pm. That the rumors about the “new love” of the ex-husband gave her the push to accept a romantic date?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

the most read articles of ELLE.IT The most sublime color of summer is (always) white and here’s how to wear it this season READ NOW Loading... Advertisements Nanni Moretti is there! The Cannes Film Festival 2021 warms up the engines aka what film and what guests should we expect? READ NOW More je ne sais quoi for all! 10 French fashion brands to know now for a Parisian style doc READ NOW Minimalist beauty routine, perfect tan: beauty trends ready to depopulate this summer READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io