PHOTOS – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Paris: cruise on the Seine with their children!

The “Bennifers” as they are nicknamed chose France for their family honeymoon: Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck put their suitcases in Paris with their respective children on July 22, 2022. They notably took advantage of a cruise on the Seine.

It could be the scenario of a romantic comedy set on the Seine, but this is real life. Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer (Lopez) Affleck are on their honeymoon in Paris in this month of July 2022. They landed in the French capital on Thursday July 22, 2022, less than a week after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. The “Bennifers” arrived at Le Bourget airport with their respective children, and it is at a run that they take advantage of the city of love, overflowing with ideas for their daily activities.

They dined at the restaurant Matignonnear the Champs-Élysées, at White horse as well as to Pressburg Gardens. They also visited the Picasso Museumand do a cruise on the Seine with their children this Saturday, July 23, 2022: Seraphina and Violet that Ben Affleck had with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the twins Maximilian and Emme, fruits of Jennifer Lopez’s love with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. A blended family almost completely anonymous, if not a rather discreet close protection. Ben Affleck was very tender and affectionate with his children who seemed delighted with this Parisian family outing. Between photos, selfies, and hugs, the newlyweds and their children seemed to enjoy the nautical trip in the capital. Jennifer Affleck will also celebrate her 53rd birthday in the capital on July 24, 2022, one more opportunity for the couple to party in Paris.

A Hollywood love story

After 3 months of engagement, but above all 20 years of separation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes on Saturday July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas. “Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought that would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like to share the story and know each other so well ‘, said a source close to the couple to the DailyMail. A marriage in a small and very discreet committee, but which hides maybe a big party coming soon. In any case, it will be out of order, and after this Parisian honeymoon.

